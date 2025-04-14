Soldiers from the Kfir Brigade entered the Government Hospital in Jenin on Monday to arrest a Palestinian Arab suspect without authorization from the brigade and contrary to IDF directives.

According to procedure, any operational action in a medical facility must be authorized by the division commander, and at times even the commander of the command or the Chief of Staff, depending on the nature of the operation.

According to the preliminary inquiry, which was published by Kan News, the soldiers identified an Arab suspect photographing them near the Jenin "Refugee" Camp.

According to the soldiers, the suspect fled into the hospital, and they chased him into the building, where they arrested him. Since they violated standard procedure, the suspect was released.