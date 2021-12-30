The coming weekend will be cold, windy, and rainy, forecasters have predicted.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and during the morning hours, there may be local - but mostly light - rainfall along the coastline. Temperatures will remain average for the season, and towards evening the winds will become stronger in northern Israel and along the coast.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy. During the morning hours, there may be light local rainfall, especially in southern Israel. Towards evening, there will be local rainfall in most areas of Israel, along with isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance that Israel's eastern and southern streams will flood. In the northern and central mountains, there will be harsh eastern winds.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms. The rain will be intermittent throughout most areas of Israel. During the night, the rains will lessen. There may still be flooding in the eastern and southern streams.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, and local rains will continue throughout the day in most areas of Israel. Towards evening, there will be an increase in rainfall in northern and central Israel, along with isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.