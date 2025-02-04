With The Water Authority reporting that this winter is on course to be the driest in a century, singer-songwriter Israel Portnoy releases Geshem, a song deeply rooted in the symbolism of rain as a blessing in Judaism. Originally inspired during a visit to Metzoke Dragot, a cliffside overlooking the Dead Sea, Geshem carries a message of longing, faith, and the connection between physical and spiritual drought.

Reflecting on the song’s deeper meaning, Portnoy shares: "I remember asking my dad when I was a kid, ‘Why do we pray for rain here in Manchester when it’s always rainy anyway?’ He said, ‘Because we always pray for our family back home, and they live in a tiny desert and need rain badly.’ We are all Israel. Our prayers have always been for and about her. Rain symbolizes blessing in Judaism, and we could use infinite blessings right now. Praying."

Portnoy recently shared on his socials the original clip of himself playing Geshem ten years ago, offering listeners a glimpse into its long journey from inspiration to release. Geshem is a testament to the passage of time and the evolution of artistic expression.

The official music video for Geshem has already racked up 50,000 views on YouTube and continues to grow, resonating deeply with listeners around the world.

This single is a precursor to Israel Portnoy’s forthcoming album, Poetry in Prayer, a collection of songs inspired by ancient Jewish prayers, blending tradition with a fresh, contemporary sound.

Each song on the album is rooted in the timeless words of prayer, reimagined through heartfelt melodies and modern musical expression.