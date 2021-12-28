After a short respite, Israelis can expect to see a return of the wintry weather.

Tuesday will see a drop in temperatures, and there may be light rainfall in various areas of Israel.

Wednesday will be significantly more rainy, with local rainfall starting during the afternoon hours, especially in central Israel and the northern Negev. Temperatures will drop.

Thursday will see an increase in rainfall, with the rains focused mostly on northern and central Israel.

On Friday, the rainfall will spread throughout Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and there may be flooding in the southern and eastern streams.

Saturday will see rainfall around Israel, and there is a chance of flooding in flood-prone areas.