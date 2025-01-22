Israel's Water Authority on Wednesday morning published worrying data on the current winter season, showing that as of now, the rainy season is proving to be relatively try.

Since the start of November 2024, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has risen just two centimeters (0.78 inches), and in southern Israel, just 30% of the annual rainfall has fallen.

Thus far, the 2024-2025 rainy season is second-last in the amount of precipitation over the past seven years; the driest season was the winter of 2022-2023.

On a national scale, Israel has seen just 60% of its average annual precipitation for the period. However, in certain areas, there has been an abundance of precipitation: Mordot Carmel, for example, received 120% of its annual precipitation, and the Nahal Taninim station has measured 540 millimeters (21.3") of rain, above the area's annual average.

Other areas, however, have seen significantly lower amounts of precipitation: In the central mountains, there has been just 60% of the average annual precipitation, and around the Kinneret, the number drops to just 50%. The Western Galilee has received 70% of its average annual precipitation.

The Kinneret currently stands at 211.26 meters (693.11 feet) below sea level, 20 centimeters (7.87") lower than at the same time last year. Since the start of the rainy season, the Kinneret's water level has dropped about 38 centimeters (14.96"); from its lowest point, which it reached in December, it has only risen 14 centimeters (5.5").

Meanwhile, forecasters predict that Wednesday will see a slight drop in temperatures. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in northern Israel. Over the course of the day, there will be local rainfall, mostly light, throughout Israel.

On Wednesday night, there will be intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, along with isolated thunderstorms. Towards morning, there is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

Thursday will see intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. In the southern Negev, there may be local rainfall. There may also be flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, and temperatures are expected to drop slightly.