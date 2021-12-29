Israeli Prime Naftali Bennett slammed Defense Minister Benny Gantz's (Blue and White) intention to meet with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, expressing his dissatisfaction at the meeting held in Gantz's home, Kan Bet reported.

At the same time, government ministers said that Gantz's behaviors do not contribute to the coalition's stability.

Among them was Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) said Wednesday morning that Gantz's meeting with Abbas was unnecessary.

"I do not see great importance in it," he said. "I would not invite to my home a person who pays salaries to those who murder Israelis."

"There is no diplomatic plan on the table - the Americans know this also," he added. "Continuous contact with the Palestinian Authority, that does exist."