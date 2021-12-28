Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Tuesday evening with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.
The two discussed the various security and civilian issues at stake.
The Defense Minister informed the PA chairman that he intends to continue to promote confidence-building measures in the economic and civilian spheres, as agreed upon at their previous meeting.
The Defense Minister emphasized the common interest in strengthening security coordination and maintaining security stability, and preventing terrorism and violence.