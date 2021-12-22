A fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a school in Jerusalem's Ramat Sharett neighborhood, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

At approximately 7:00a.m., the Fire and Rescue Services hotline received a report of a fire at the Kiryat Noar school in Jerusalem.

Firefighting teams arriving at the scene found the fire spreading rapidly in the building, and immediately began working to extinguish the flames and locate anyone who might possibly be trapped inside.

After a short time, the five firefighting teams working at the scene succeeded in gaining control of the flames.

The fire broke out before any students arrived at the school, and no one was injured.

It is not clear what caused the fire.