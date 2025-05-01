Israel Fire and Rescue Services Commissioner Eyal Caspi announced that the large wildfire in the Judean Plains is under control.

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday near Tarom and quickly spread due to the weather conditions, severely damaged forests and fields in the area.

100 crews operated during the firefighting efforts, with the assistance of firefighting planes and helicopters. The efforts were concentrated on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby communities. During the operations to fight the flames, several firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation.

A special investigation team, which was created at the order of the Fire Commissioner, has begun investigating the cause of the blaze.

The commissioner thanked all forces and authorities that assisted in the national effort to battle the fire and ordered the gradual dismissal of forces. Firefighters will continue operating at a lower intensity, but will maintain a strong presence on the ground to prevent the flames from reigniting.