Firefighters and volunteers from the Samaria Regional Fire Station, with assistance from the Central Command’s Orange Firefighting Battalion, successfully gained control over two fires that broke out earlier Friday in Samaria.

Deputy Fire Chief Ofir Levi, the shift commander, stated: “A short while ago, we gained control over both fires. One was near a military outpost, where the flames reached the outpost itself, requiring its evacuation until we gained control over the flames.”

“In the second fire, near Har Bracha, we faced a large number of fire fronts which gained momentum fueled by strong winds.

“In both incidents, we achieved control thanks to a rapid response and reinforced forces in the area, as part of our preparedness for extreme weather conditions. Firefighters will remain on heightened alert throughout today and tomorrow.”

Earlier this month, several wildfires erupted across Israel, particularly in northern and central regions, with officials suspecting arson in multiple cases. Investigations were launched amid growing concern that some of the fires may have been deliberately set, exploiting the dry and windy weather conditions to spread quickly and endanger nearby communities.