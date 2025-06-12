A fire broke out Thursday morning in the forest near the Emuna daycare in Har Nof, forcing staff to evacuate the children due to the risk of smoke inhalation.

The daycare, located on Hai Tayeb Street, is next to the site where developers planned to construct three towers, in violation of the existing zoning laws and previous court decisions.

Local reports confirmed that the children in the daycare have been evacuated one street up the mountain, to Shaulzon Street, and all are safe.

Firefighters are on their way to the scene, and police have been notified.

A spokesperson for the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Service reported, "Firefighting aircraft have been dispatched, and nearby institutions, including a yeshiva and a daycare center, have been evacuated due to their proximity to the blaze."

"At this hour, firefighters from the Umah District Station are battling a developing forest fire in the Jerusalem Forest area near Har Nof. Four firefighting aircraft from the 'Elad' squadron have been deployed to assist in containing the flames."