The extreme heatwave that struck Israel over the weekend sparked more than 190 wildfires across the country.

Dozens of firefighting crews, aided by planes from the aerial firefighting squadron, worked continuously to control the various fire centers and prevent their spread.

Several significant fires were reported in the northern district. In the early morning hours, a fire broke out in a forested area near the town of Rameh. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within a few hours, preventing major damage.

In the afternoon, another fire ignited in the Ramat Hashofet area. Dozens of firefighters, with full aerial support from the “Elad” squadron, worked in coordination with the Nature and Parks Authority, KKL-JNF, and additional reinforcements to gain control over the fire. No injuries or property damage were reported.

At the same time, a fire broke out in the Shfaram area, directly threatening the first row of homes in the town. As a result, 12 firefighting teams, supported by aircraft, were dispatched to the scene. The fire in Shfaram caused minor injuries to four people due to smoke inhalation and damaged several storage structures in the area.

Toward the evening, a fire was reported in the Ben Shemen Forest. Eleven firefighting teams were deployed to handle three separate fire fronts. Initial assessments suggest that some of the fires in Ben Shemen Forest may have been caused by deliberate arson.