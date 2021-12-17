During his first historic visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was invited by Rabbi Levi Duchman, UAE rabbi, to write the first letter of a Torah scroll.

The Torah scroll will be written in the UAE and will serve the local Jewish community and its many Jewish visitors. These Jews enjoy a variety of Jewish institutions, as well as extensive community services led by Rabbi Levi Duchman and enabled by the warm welcome from the Emirates Rulers.

Earlier this week, Rabbi Duchman welcomed PM Bennett, saying, "I am honored to welcome PM Bennett on his visit to the UAE."

"On behalf of our strong Jewish community, I extend the leadership on both sides our appreciation, and our very best wishes for a continued and fruitful cooperation."

He added: "We are grateful to the Emirati governments for this warm welcome, and continue to expand our efforts and services to support the growing community and the stream of Jewish visitors from all over the world, to practice their religion, celebrate and interact in freedom and prosperity."