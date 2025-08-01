Psychological terrorism. Hamas terrorists have released a video this afternoon (Friday) showing a sign of life from the kidnapped Eviatar David, who has been in captivity for 655 days.

At the request of the families of the kidnapped, the video or parts of it will only be published with the permission of the family.

Evyatar, 25, from Kfar Saba, was kidnapped from the Nova music party in Re'im together with his friend from kindergarten Guy (Gilboa) Dalal. They also spent time at the party with Idan Haramati and Ron Sarfaty, who were murdered. On the morning of the attack, Evyatar told his mother on the phone that there was rocket fire and has not been in contact with him since. That same day, he was already seen in a Hamas video on Telegram, lying on the floor, frightened, with someone blinding him with a flashlight.

Evyatar is a talented musician who plays acoustic and classical guitar. The son of Galia and Avishai, middle brother of Eli 26, and Ye'ela, 18.

Last February, during the hostage deal, Hamas released a video and a sign of life of Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal - who were brought to the point of release of the three kidnapped people, Omar Wenkert, Omar Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen - just to watch the "ceremony."