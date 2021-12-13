Rabbi to the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman welcomed Prime Minister Bennett as he makes the first official visit of an Israeli prime minister to the country.

"I am honored to welcome PM Bennett on his visit to the UAE. On behalf of our strong Jewish community, I extend the leadership on both sides our appreciation, and our very best wishes for a continued and fruitful cooperation," Rabbi Duchman said.

"Since I arrived here back in 2015 and even before the signing of the Abraham Accords, I have seen our community thriving, leading a full Jewish life.

"We are grateful to the Emirati governments for this warm welcome, and continue to expand our efforts and services to support the growing community and the stream of Jewish visitors from all over the world, to practice their religion, celebrate and interact in freedom and prosperity," he concluded.