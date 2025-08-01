At the Israeli Right’s vision conference, Israel National News spoke with Rami Davidian, who heroically rescued dozens of partygoers from the Nova music festival during the October 7th Hamas massacre.

Davidian, addressing the significance of attending what some consider a political event, said he does not view the conference in political terms. He explained that from the outset of the war, he believed the proper response was to flatten the area and build homes for soldiers and families of the massacre victims on the land of Gaza. “For me, that is our victory,” he said.

Rejecting the notion that such a response to terror is exclusive to the political Right or the far-Right, Davidian noted that he worked with Palestinian Authority personnel for 17 years and is well acquainted with their mentality. “When you take their land, you take their life,” he said.

Reflecting on changes in Israeli society since the October massacre, Davidian expressed concern that many have forgotten the horrors. “I saw the terrible scenes. I cried with my eyes shut there in the field. I covered bodies and body parts. And now I feel like people have forgotten, seeing the division and the arguments in our nation. The harsh rhetoric in the media—it shouldn't be happening.”

Davidian also emphasized the strategic importance of Gush Katif, an area he knew well from working with both Jewish residents and others before the 2005 disengagement. “If Gush Katif had remained, October 7th would not have happened. They would have protected us from there.”

He also responded to recent media claims that he exaggerated his role in the rescue operations that day. Davidian insisted that every word of his account is true. “When I directed dozens of young people to escape routes for hours, that was a true rescue,” he said, adding that these accusations deeply hurt him. He suspects certain elements—perhaps political—are labeling him as belonging to one side of the political spectrum and preventing him from receiving recognition from the President of the State. “I am a man for everyone—just as on October 7th, when I saved everyone without asking who they were.”