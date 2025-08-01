The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a field tour and situational assessment on Friday in the Gaza Strip together with the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the 162nd Division, BG Sagiv Dahan, the Commander of the 401st Brigade, the Commander of the Givati Brigade, the Commander of the Nahal Brigade, and other senior officers.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the commanders in the field about the division's achievements in recent weeks and the plans for the division's continued operations in the Gaza Strip.

“I estimate that in the coming days we will know whether we can reach a partial deal for the release of our hostages. If not, the combat will continue without rest,” said Zamir.

“As part of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots,’ you have achieved impressive and unprecedented accomplishments. Wherever you operated, you defeated the enemy and systematically struck terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground,” he added.

“The war continues, and we will adapt it to the changing reality according to our interests - the achievements you have made provide us with operational flexibility. We will persist and adapt, prepare properly, and act to maximize our advantages, reduce operational vulnerabilities and wear, and place Hamas under increasing pressure,” continued the Chief of Staff.

“We will evolve and adjust our methods of operation. Thanks to the clearing of dominating terrain lines in the Gaza Strip, we have created a security area that enables operational opportunities, including strong defense of our communities and the ability to maintain a continuous offensive effort.”

“An offensive effort based on intelligence, precise firepower, and shaping maneuver operations will systematically strike Hamas until the war’s objectives are achieved. We will reduce the fatigue of our troops and avoid falling into Hamas’ traps.”

“The current campaign of false accusations of intentional starvation is a deliberate, timed, and deceitful attempt to accuse the IDF, a moral army, of war crimes. The ones responsible for the killing and suffering of the residents in the Gaza Strip is Hamas. IDF soldiers and commanders act with integrity and morality, in accordance with the IDF’s values and international law,” concluded Zamir.

