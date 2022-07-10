The Israel Airports Authority and Ben Gurion Airport are preparing for the arrival of US President Biden and his entourage in Israel on Wednesday afternoon.

All international flights departing from Terminal 1 will be transferred to Terminal 3. Domestic flights will depart from Terminal 1 without any change. As of Thursday at 01:00, activity in Terminal 1 will resume for international flights on low-cost flights.

Terminal 1 will be closed again for international flights on Thursday at midnight.

Low-cost flights will resume flying out of Terminal 1 starting on Sunday at 01:00 in the morning.