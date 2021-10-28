Russia condemns Israel's plans to build in Judea and Samaria

Russia on Thursday condemned Israel’s plans to build thousands of new housing units in Judea and Samaria, calling the construction ‘illegal’.

The Russian foreign ministry tweeted Thursday night that it views Israel’s “settlement activity” as being illegal, and expressed disappointment with the Israeli government’s decision to approve new housing units in Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

“On October 24, Israel announced plans to expand its settlements on the West Bank. Moscow is disappointed with this decision by the Israeli government. We reaffirm Russia’s principled position that Israel’s settlement activity is illegal.”

This week, the Higher Planning Committee of the Civil Administration gave approval for 3,130 new housing units in Israeli towns across Judea and Samaria.

The move came after the government issued tenders for some 1,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria

On Sunday, the Israel Land Authority issued a tender to market a total of 1,000 housing units, including 346 in Beit El, 252 in Beitar Illit, and 42 in Elkana.

The Biden administration protested the new building plans, with the US Consul General in Jerusalem Michael Ratnani calling Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's political adviser, Shimrit Meir to condemn the move.

In addition, US Secretary of State Antony Binken said to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz that the plans for new construction plans in the settlements is "unacceptable".