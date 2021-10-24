First publication: Tenders issued for 1,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria

At the direction of Housing and Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin, the Israel Land Authority has issued a tender to market about 1,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

Among the tenders that are being marketed are 346 housing units in Beit El, 42 housing units in Elkana and another 50 housing units at a reduced price. In Beitar Illit, 252 housing units will be built.

This coming Wednesday, the construction of 3,144 housing units in Judea and Samaria will be approved. The Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration will also approve, among other things, the outline plan of Mitzpe Dani in the area of ​​Ma'ale Mikhmas in the Benjamin region.

At the same time, the construction of more than a thousand housing units for Palestinian Arabs in Area C will be approved, but the construction plan for Khirbet Beit Zakariyyah in Gush Etzion will not be approved.

This is the first time in the current government that building plans have been approved for settlement in Judea and Samaria. The Supreme Planning Council was supposed to convene several months ago and approve a little more than 2,000 housing units, but a strike by Civil Administration employees prevented the convention. In the meantime, work has been carried out to approve another 900 housing units.