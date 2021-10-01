North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile

North Korea fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing state media KCNA.

The test conducted by the Academy of Defense Science, a military weapons developer, was aimed at confirming the practical functionality of the missile's launcher, radar, comprehensive battle command vehicle and combat performance, KCNA said.

The latest test follows three tests of ballistic missiles that North Korea carried out in recent days. Most recently, Pyongyang said it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defenses.

North Korea, which has conducted many missile tests in recent years, restarted those tests after denuclearization talks with the United States came to a halt.

Former US President Donald Trump tried to reach an agreement with North Korea while in office. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump met in Hanoi in 2019 for a summit that left nuclear talks at a standstill.

The pair had met three times since June 2018 but made little progress towards denuclearization.

The new Biden administration reached out to North Korea but the country did not respond to those overtures.

In Biden’s first policy speech to Congress, he said nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran posed threats that would be addressed through “diplomacy and stern deterrence”.

Responding to that speech, North Korea dismissed the idea of talks with Washington, saying Biden’s speech was “intolerable” and “a big blunder."

Following the North’s first recent test, the United States said it still remains prepared to engage with North Korea on denuclearization.