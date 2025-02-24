North Korea criticized the new organization of a group of countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the USA, that are actively working to enforce sanctions on the country.

The group was formed after Russia vetoed a UN resolution on continuing sanctions against North Korea, as part of Moscow's alliance with Pyongyang.

Sanctions and their enforcement are believed to be significantly impactful on North Korea's economy.

North Korea issued a threatening message: "We strongly warn that the actions of hostile forces foolishly trying to block the legitimate rights of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea may cause severe consequences that will be difficult to handle."

The decision by Russia to veto sanctions against North Korea coincides with the fact that the North Korean regime is supplying Russia with weapons and soldiers for the war in Ukraine.

Since Russia launched the war in Ukraine three years ago, Moscow has struggled to make progress, increasing its need for foreign assistance.