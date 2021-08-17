'Shuva Yisrael' grows, opening new yeshivas

During the month of mercy and supplications, just prior to the start of the new Jewish year, the Shuva Yisrael community is expanding - this time, in the USA.

On Tuesday morning, during his visit to Los Angeles, California, community leader Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, who also serves as the head of the rabbinical court chiefs in Morocco, instructed that a new study hall be built.

Rabbi Pinto's statement was made at the beginning of a class he gave in the city. In it, he told his students: "We are asking you, that by Thursday you will try to open a new study hall, in Los Angeles. Advance this amongst yourselves. Turn the city upside down and found a second study hall in Los Angeles."

Rabbi Pinto also spoke about Shuva Yisrael's blessed initiative to found centers of Torah and prayer around the world, and the new yeshivas which opened in the past month in Miami, New Jersey, and in Israel in the city of Ness Ziona.

"We bless [you] that there should be salvation, and blessing, happiness, success, and abundance," Rabbi Pinto told those involved in the efforts.

In recent days, Rabbi Pinto has remained in the US as part of his journey to offer support and inspiration to the Shuva Yisrael communities in the US.

Earlier this week, another Shuva Yisrael yeshiva was founded in New Jersey. This study hall, led by Rabbi Yosef Cohen, has already begun its Torah operations and serves all residents of the area who seek a place for Torah and prayer.

במהלך ביקורו בלוס אנג'לס שבקליפורניה הורה הבוקר (ג') ראש הקהילה הרב יאשיהו פינטו, המכהן אף כראש אבות בתי הדין במרוקו, על הקמת בית מדרש נוסף.

את הדברים אמר בפתח שיעור שמסר בעיר. "אנחנו מבקשים מכם, שעד יום חמישי תשתדלו, שנפתח בית מדרש חדש, בלוס אנג'לס. תקדמו את זה בינכם. תהפכו את העיר ותקימו בית מדרש שני בלוס אנג'לס", אמר הרב פינטו לתלמידיו.

הרב פינטו התייחס למיזם המבורך של 'שובה ישראל' להקמת מרכזי תורה ותפילה בעולם ולישיבות החדשות שנפתחו בחודש האחרון במיאמי, בניו ג'רזי, ובישראל בנס ציונה.

"אנחנו מברכים שתהיה ישועה וברכה, שמחה, הצלחה ושפע", בירך את העוסקים במלאכה.

הרב פינטו שוהה בימים האחרונים כחלק ממסע חיזוק נרחב בקהילות 'שובה ישראל' בארה"ב.

בתחילת השבוע הוקמה ישיבת נוספת של 'שובה ישראל' בניו גרז'י בראשותו של הרב יוסף כהן. בית המדרש כבר החל את פעילותו התורנית והוא משמש את כלל תושבי האיזור לתורה ותפילה.