Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the Shuva Israel movement, dedicated a new yeshiva in Miami, Florida.

The ceremony began with Rabbi Pinto affixing a mezuzah to the doorpost of the new, beautiful study hall. At Rabbi Pinto's side stood his eldest son and likely successor, Rabbi Yoel Pinto.

Afterwards, the elder Rabbi Pinto gave an inspirational Torah class to the general public. The class was broadcast on live video, on selected websites and on social media.

Present at the special event were rabbis, businessmen, hasidim, and students, and the event was crowned by the arrival of a beautiful Torah scroll to the study hall. The scroll's last letters were written by Rabbi Yoel Pinto and his father, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto.

The new yeshiva is located in Midtown Miami, and will serve as a center of Torah and prayer for the area's residents and its many tourists. It will be headed by Rabbi Michael Dahan, one of the leaders of Shuva Israel.

It joins its sister yeshiva, which has been operating in nearby Aventura for several years and which serves as a giant center of Torah and lovingkindness.