Coronavirus pandemic: Nearly 500 seriously ill patients

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday evening reported that 5,868 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed throughout Friday, bringing the number of active cases nationwide to 48,401.

A total of 130,440 coronavirus tests were performed that same day, when the percentage of positive results received stood at 4.93%.

At the same time of 827 hospitalized coronavirus patients, 494 are in serious condition, including 113 who are in critical condition. Eighty-three coronavirus patients are intubated.

Eight people died of coronavirus on Friday and four so far on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in Israel to 6,622.

Earlier this week, Israel opened the third dose of the vaccine to those ages 50-60. Since the start of the campaign to vaccinate the elderly, 860,137 Israelis have received their third "booster" dose.

One allergic reaction has been reported following receipt of the third dose, and it is under investigation by the Health Ministry.

At the same time, 5,412,255 Israelis have received their second dose of the vaccine, including 27% of youth ages 12-15 and 68.3% of those ages 16-19.