Woman, 52, hospitalized after receiving 'booster' vaccine

A 52-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday night following the receipt of the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Israel's Health Ministry reported Saturday.

The Ministry added that it seems the woman suffered an allergic reaction to the vaccine, and that the incident is under investigation.

The woman is hospitalized at Ziv Medical Center in the northern city of Tzfat, and doctors are investigating whether there are possibly other issues which led to her hospitalization.

She is in the hospital's intensive care unit, in stable but serious condition.

"Allergic reactions to vaccines are a known and rare occurrence," the statement said. The Ministry also recommends that anyone who suffered an allergic reaction after receiving any dose of the vaccine not receive another dose before speaking with their primary physician.

This is the first allergic reaction reported following the third dose of the vaccine, which 860,137 Israelis have received.