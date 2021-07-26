The Coalition's latest headache

Yesterday (Sunday), the government approved the appointment of MK Eli Avidar as a minister-without-portfolio in the Prime Minister's Office, but his appointment was not completed because there was no a vote in the Knesset plenum.

The opposition, which enjoys creating a "difficult life" for the coalition, intends to take advantage of the debate and turn it into a show through speeches by MKs, during which they will criticize the government and especially the list of appointments to the government that grows every week.

The coalition is pressed to complete the appointment of Avidar so that he can resign from the Knesset within the framework of Norwegian law, and thus the next person on the Yisrael Beytenu list can become and MK in his place.

Meanwhile, MK Yair Golan of Meretz, who was appointed Deputy Minister of the Economy, was asked why he was obliged to appoint him and replied: "The right-wing parties in the government received more from us. We need to keep the balance. This is an executive role in a growing ministry."

Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid was asked about the number of ministers in the government and said: '' This is very bad. I have no intention of defending it. This is not what I hoped it would be. That's not what I fought for. This is a bad political need and the more successful we are in the election and the more seats we have, the more we will be able to prevent these effects."