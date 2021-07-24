Three drown within two hours on Israel's beaches

Three people drowned in two hours on Saturday on beaches around Israel.

A 45-year-old man was evacuated from an unofficial beach near Zikhron Ya'akov in northern Israel, and was later pronounced dead.

An hour later, a 20-year-old was found unconscious at an Eilat beach. Magen David Adom attempted to resuscitate him, but were forced to pronounce him dead.

Later, a 50-year-old was declared dead after drowning at an Akko (Acre) beach.

Another man, 53, nearly drowned at a Nahariya beach. Magen David Adom paramedics transferred him to the city's Galilee Medical Center, in light condition and fully conscious.