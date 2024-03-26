Aid to Gaza airdropped by the US (archive)

The Hamas terrorist organization claimed that 12 people in Gaza have drowned yesterday (Monday) while attempting to retrieve humanitarian aid packages airdropped into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza, Reuters reported.

Videos posted to social media showed cardboard boxes floating in the sea after being parachuted from the air and bodies being pulled from the water after people drowned attempting to reach the aid packages.

In one video, several people could be seen performing CPR on a young man who was pulled from the water, with one man saying "it's over."

The US recently began airdropping aid to Gaza, having warmed up to the idea after Jordan conducted several rounds of such airdrops.

The first airdrop took place in early March and saw US C-130 aircraft dropping 38,000 meals along the Gaza coastline. There have been several other rounds since.

Earlier this month, Hamas officials claimed that five people were killed when they were struck by American airdropped aid packages whose parachutes failed to open.

Yesterday, the British Royal Air Force airdropped over 10 tons of food supplies into Gaza for the first time, the British Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The aid consists of water, rice, cooking oil, flour, tinned goods and baby formula and will support the people of Gaza, the statement said.

The US has announced plans for a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

A US official said last week that the United States is aiming for the pier to be ready before May 1.