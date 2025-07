מצננים את הפילים בספארי צילום: דוברות

The heavy heat prevailing in recent days across Israel is also affecting the animals. The Ramat Gan safari decided to treat the animals with activities specifically tailored to the sweltering weather.

The elephants are enjoying refreshing mud baths and water hoses to relax them and provide them with some comfort, while the meerkats indulge in special "popsicles" - frozen cubes made of vegetables and larvae.