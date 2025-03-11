After two weeks of searching, the body of Danit Ehrlich, an American-Israeli who went missing in Montana, was located on Sunday.

It is believed that Ehrlich drowned in a river, along with her dog Bamba, after attempting to rescue the dog from the freezing waters.

Her belongings were found in the Jacobs Island Offleash Dog Park in Missoula, Montana.

On Sunday, the local police received a report of a woman's body that had washed up on the riverbank and was found under a bridge.

Fire and rescue forces retrieved her body. The local deputy sheriff stated that after an initial examination, it was confirmed that the body belonged to Ehrlich.