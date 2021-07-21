Supreme Court gives 6-week extension - 'and no more' - for response on Khan al-Ahmar

High Court justices Alex Stein, Noam Solberg and George Kara granted the state an extension of six weeks to hear how the state intends to fulfill the ruling ordering the destruction of Khan al-Ahmar, the illegal Arab outpost near Kfar Adumim.

The judges gave an extension for the submission of the update notice on behalf of the state until September 5 and stressed: "And no more," expressing that they do not intend to grant another extension after this date.

On Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's table is the proposal for evacuation with the consent of Khan al-Ahmar, in exchange for permanent residency and the authorization of a permanent settlement for the residents.

Bennett will need to decide whether to accept the proposal.