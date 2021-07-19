Khan al-Amar's residents' condition for evacuating

Residents of the illegal Arab village of Khan al-Ahmar have signed a document in which they pledge to evacuate the village located near Kfar Adumim, in exchange for an Israeli passport, Channel 12 News reported.

The residents agreed to their voluntary evacuation and a quiet move to a new community in the Masada area. The outline was formulated in secret negotiations over the past two years will soon be brought to the approval of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced yesterday (Sunday) his intention to examine the consequences of the evacuation of the village and wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister that the evacuation could harm Israel's foreign relations.

Lapid said that he intends to "examine the conditions necessary for the evacuation of the outpost and conduct a meaningful and in-depth examination of all the legal consequences."

Last November, the Court set a final deadline of July 2021 for the encampment’s demolition, after then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly pushed off the eviction.