Report: US asked Israel to cut down 'chatter' on Iran

US President Joe Biden’s administration recently demanded that Israel cut down the "chatter" concerning the alleged attacks against Iran's nuclear facilities, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, the demand was conveyed to Israelis through "multiple channels."

The US officials reportedly told Israel that leaks by Israeli officials concerning sabotage operations against Tehran's nuclear program compromise US efforts to bring Iran back to the negotiating table.

The report follows this week’s explosion at the Natanz underground nuclear facility.

Iran’s top nuclear official condemned the attack on the Natanz plant as an act of “nuclear terrorism”, and hinted that Iran may retaliate.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the incident and promised revenge.

While Israel has not officially commented on the incident at Natanz, two intelligence officials told The New York Times on Sunday there had been an "Israeli role" in the incident.

The officials also said that it could take at least nine months to restore Natanz’s production, since the explosion had dealt a severe blow to Iran’s ability to enrich uranium.

