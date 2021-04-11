Iran: 'Accident' at nuclear plant

Iran’s civilian nuclear program says an “accident” has struck the electrical distribution grid of the country’s Natanz nuclear facility, without elaborating, according to AP.

Behrouz Kamalvandi reportedly made the comment Sunday, saying there were no injuries nor pollution caused by the incident.

The incident comes after an explosion in July damaged Natanz’s advanced centrifuge facility. Iran later called the incident sabotage.

“This incident was unfortunately an act of sabotage and the security organizations should study the incident thoroughly and they have to speak about it and their investigations will continue,” Kamalvandi said at the time, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.

“As far as we know, they have identified the culprits and know their incentives and methods and actually, they have full knowledge over the issue,” he added.

On July 2, Iran reported an "incident" at the Natanz complex, but said it caused no casualties and failed to stop enrichment work at the facility.

A member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee later said the blast at Natanz was caused by a "security breach", and a subsequent report said Iran had ruled out drone or missile attacks as the cause of the blast.

The explosion at Natanz occurred six days after an explosion near a military complex in Parchin area southeast of Tehran rocked the Iranian capital. Authorities blamed that blast on "leaking gas tanks".