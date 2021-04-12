Iranian FM Zarif promises 'revenge' for Natanz incidents

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has blamed Israel for the incident at Iran's nuclear facility, promising revenge.

"Zionists want to take revenge for the success in the path of lifting the oppressive sanctions, but we will not allow it," Zarif said.

He promised: "We will take revenge for these actions from Zionists themselves."

On Sunday, an electrical disruption at the Natanz nuclear facility was reported to have destroyed the facility's internal power system.

Two intelligence officials told The New York Times on Sunday that it could take at least nine months to restore Natanz’s production, since the explosion had dealt a severe blow to Iran’s ability to enrich uranium. They also claimed there had been an "Israeli role" in the incident.