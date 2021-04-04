Report: Ex-Mossad agent offered to get Prince Hamzah's family out of Jordan

A Jordanian official claims that a former agent for Israel’s Mossad agency offered to help the wife of a Jordanian prince flee the country, Ammon News reported Sunday evening.

The Jordan-based media outlet reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that a “person linked to foreign security services had a contact with Prince Hamzah’s wife, and offered her a plane to leave Jordan”.

Safadi did not specify which country was behind the offer to Prince Hamzah’s family, but a second official cited by Ammon News linked the offer to Israel’s Mossad, claiming that former Mossad officer Roy Shaposhnick was in contact with Prince Hamzah’s wife.

Former Chief of the Royal Court in Jordan and former Deputy Prime Minister Jawad Al-Anani said Israel was behind the offer to help Hamzah’s family flee, but did mention the Mossad specifically.



On Saturday Prince Hamzah, King Abdullah’s half-brother, was reportedly placed under house arrest, after Jordanian security officials arrested several linked with the alleged plot to overthrow the king.

According to a report that appeared in The Guardian, following Saturday's attempted coup against King Abdullah II, roads to Hamzah’s palace were blocked with security services patrolling entrances to the capital city of Amman.

Prince Hamzah was removed as heir to the throne in 2004 by King Abdullah II, in what was perceived as a bid by the king to consolidate power within the Hashemite kingdom.

Over the weekend, Prince Hamzah lashed out at the Jordanian regime, saying it had become corrupt and despotic.