Jordan foils attempt to overthrow its King Abdullah II

Jordan has foiled an attempted coup against its King Abdullah II, the Washington Post reported.

Among those arrested is the heir apparent.

According to Jordan's Petra news site, Hassan bin Zaid and Basem Ibrahim Awadallah are among those arrested. The site also quoted "a well-informed source" that Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein, the half-brother of King Abdullah II, has not been detained or placed under house arrest.

On Saturday evening, Jordanian military officials informed their Israeli counterparts that the coup has been contained and "the situation is under control."

They emphasized that there is no fear for the stability of the region.