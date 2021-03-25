Report: North Korea fired projectile into the sea

North Korea on Wednesday night fired at least one unidentified projectile into the sea, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Additional details were not immediately available.

It marks North Korea's second missile launch in recent days. Previously, it launched two projectiles in its first missile test since US President Joe Biden took office.

Former US President Donald Trump tried to reached an agreement with North Korea while in office. Kim and Trump met in Hanoi in 2019 for a summit that left nuclear talks at a standstill.

The pair had met three times since June 2018 but made little progress towards denuclearization.

The new Biden administration reached out to North Korea but the country did not respond to those overtures.

Top North Korean diplomat Choe Son Hui confirmed last week that the United States had recently tried to initiate contact with Pyongyang, but blasted the attempts as a “cheap trick” that would never be answered until Washington drops hostile policies.