North Korea launched two projectiles in its first missile test since US President Joe Biden took office.

Senior administrations officials downplayed the test as being "on the low end of the spectrum" of actions North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un might take, CNN reported.

North Korea launched short-range missiles, possibly artillery or cruise missiles, but not ballistic missiles, a US official told CNN.

The site quoted a senior official as saying Tuesday: "We do not see the activity that took place this weekend as closing that door" of diplomacy.

"We have learned that there's nothing much that's changed," Biden said Tuesday before boarding Air Force One.

CNN quoted a senior administration official as confirming that "it is common for North Korea to test various systems ... we do not publicly respond to every kind of test."

"We do not believe it is in our best interest to hype these things in circumstances in which we would consider those activities as part of a 'normal' set of a tense military environment like we see on the Korean Peninsula."

Last week, Reuters quoted Choe Son Hui, first vice minister of foreign affairs for North Korea, as saying: "What has been heard from the US since the emergence of the new regime is only lunatic theory of 'threat from North Korea' and groundless rhetoric about 'complete denuclearization.'"