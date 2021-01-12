Ministers call for two-state solution for Israel-PA conflict

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan, met in Cairo on Monday where they called for a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict.

The so-called Munich Group issued a statement following the meeting in which it “emphasized that the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution is an indispensable requirement to comprehensive peace in the region.”

“They further emphasized their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, ensuring an independent and viable Palestinian state based on June 4, 1967 lines and UN Security Council resolutions, living side by side a secure and recognized Israel,” the statement continued.

The four countries also “emphasized the role of the United States in this context, and expressed willingness to work with the United States towards facilitating negotiations leading to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the region, based on the internationally-recognized parameters, and re-launching a credible peace process between the Palestinians and Israelis.”

The last round of US-mediated peace talks between Israel and the PA failed in 2014 when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.

The PA has rejected any attempts by the Trump administration to broker peace talks with Israel, arguing that Trump is biased in favor of Israel and is therefore not an “honest broker”.

However, the PA has welcomed the election of Joe Biden as US President, and has indicated it would be willing to resume talks.