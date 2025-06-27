Israelis arrested after attempting to reach Joseph's Tomb

The IDF reports that on Thursday night, Israeli civilians attempted to enter Shechem from several areas without coordination and in violation of the law. IDF soldiers closed off entries to Nablus and operated to disperse the gatherings.

Additionally, several Israeli civilians reached the site of Joseph's Tomb, and a violent confrontation developed between them and Palestinian Arabs in the area.

All civilians were removed from the area and were transferred by the IDF to the Israel Police for further questioning.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, denounced the incident: "This is a serious and irresponsible incident. The uninvited guests who come from all over the country and enter Shechem without coordination with the security forces, without the ability of the IDF to provide security, and without permission, endanger their lives. This is not heroism, it is recklessness that could cost human lives. The settlements of Samaria ask them to cease their completely uncoordinated incursions."

"The visits to Joseph's Tomb are conducted in an orderly fashion every month, through the Shomron Regional Council and with the approval of the IDF, with the participation of thousands. There is no justification for the pirate entrances that lead to life-threatening events, such as the one we saw last night," said Dagan.