Today (Wednesday), US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will make a rare appearance at the Tel Aviv District Court, where Prime Minister Netanyahu is testifying in his trial, in a show of support for him.

Knesset Speaker, MK Amir Ohana, is also attending the hearing this morning to express his support for Netanyahu.

Earlier, another unusual event occurred during the hearing. Netanyahu's military secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, made an unexpected appearance at the Tel Aviv District Court during the Prime Minister's trial.

Gofman handed an envelope to the Prime Minister, and immediately after, Netanyahu requested an urgent break from the judges to receive a security update.

"My military secretary came here, I need to see him immediately. This is rare, he doesn't come here at all," Netanyahu told the judges, who agreed to his request.

A political source later revealed that the update concerned developments on the Syrian front, which required the Prime Minister's intervention.