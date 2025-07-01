Ahead of US Independence Day, United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the Western Wall this morning (Tuesday) together with his wife, Janet Huckabee, for a visit and prayer.

The ambassador began his visit with a prayer of thanksgiving together with the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, thanking God for the miracles granted to the people and State of Israel during Operation Rising Lion.

They then offered a special prayer for the well-being and success of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and for peace and security for the State of Israel and the United States.

Following the prayer, the ambassador held an extended private conversation with the rabbi of the Western Wall in his office. During the meeting, the rabbi expressed his gratitude for the ambassador’s warm and clear support—as well as that of President Trump—for the Jewish people and the State of Israel, especially throughout the operation.

The rabbi presented the ambassador with a personal letter of thanks and appreciation to the president of the United States and concluded by inviting him for an official visit to the Western Wall in the near future.

At the end of the visit, the ambassador toured the archaeological sites in the Western Wall Tunnels, a visit which left a deep impression on him regarding the historical and spiritual roots of the Jewish people and of Jerusalem.