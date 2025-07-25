US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that his country would officially recognize “the State of Palestine”.

“The United States strongly rejects Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly,” Rubio said in a post on X on Thursday night.

“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier responded to Macron's announcement and said, "We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre.”

“Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," added Netanyahu.

Hamas, on the other hand, welcomed Macron’s announcement and urged other countries to follow suit.

“We view this as a positive step in the right direction toward achieving justice for the Palestinian people and supporting their legitimate right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital on all the occupied lands. This is a political development that reflects growing international recognition of the justness of the Palestinian cause,” said the murderous terror organization in a statement.

“We call on all countries in the world - especially European nations and those that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine - to follow France’s lead and fully recognize the national rights of our people, foremost among them the right of return, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent and sovereign state,” Hamas added.