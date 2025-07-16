As tensions continue to rise in Syria and Israel responds with military force, Arab affairs commentator Zvi Yehezkeli is sounding the alarm over Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, previously known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

“The question is, what ultimately prevails - the polished man in a suit, who had sanctions lifted thanks to President Trump, or the ISIS DNA that doesn’t tolerate minorities and slaughters them?” Yehezkeli said on i24NEWS. “Israel once prevented a massacre of Druze. This time, it was too late.”

He described Julani’s men as “the same terrorists who conquered Syria,” now seeking revenge on the Druze who supported Bashar Al-Assad during the civil war. “They haven’t forgotten that, and that’s why they’re now targeting the Druze. The real question is whether Israel can truly guarantee their safety. It’s vital to demonstrate to the region that we stand by the Druze, but this must be expressed through decisive action - not just through airstrikes.”

According to Yehezkeli, Israel is now witnessing the true nature of Julani. “I argue that entering a peace agreement with a man who seized power by force and was never elected must be approached with great caution. He must prove he is worthy - and with his actions today, he’s proven the opposite. He knew Israel would respond militarily, and still, he unleashed his forces.”

“Israel must do everything it can to stop this massacre if it’s not already too late,” he added. “At the same time, Jerusalem must make it clear to Julani that entire regions of Syria cannot remain under his sole control. If Israel fails to stand firm now, it will lose leverage later - particularly in the face of Turkey, which is the real regional power. If Israel chooses to protect the Druze, it must do so fully.”

Yehezkeli concluded by warning that Julani’s operatives function as a terrorist organization. “On the ground, their behavior is no different from Hamas. The question is whether it’s possible to reach any agreements with them. In my view - absolutely not. Israel must place its security interests first, assert control, and not rely on Julani, who is essentially ISIS in a suit and tie.”