On Wednesday, troops of the IDF's 210th Division and the Medical Corps reopened the mobile forward facility for triage and treatment of the wounded in the area of Hader, Syria.

The southern Syria facility, opened in May but closed in recent weeks, following the increase in fighting on the Syria-Israel border.

Following its early-May opening, the facility quickly became popular, treating over 500 patients within its first few weeks.

The facility provides extended medical treatment and offers a variety of treatments in both routine care and trauma treatment.

IDF troops continue to operate in Syria and along the border area in coordination with the Israel Police, in order to maintain order alongside the reopening of the forward triage facility to treat casualties in Syria.