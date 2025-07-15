In response to the Syrian regime’s attacks on Druze communities in Suwayda, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to immediately strike regime forces and weaponry that had entered the Suwayda region—an area that, under Israel's demilitarization policies, was to remain free of troops and arms to prevent threats to Israel.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have directed the IDF to immediately attack the regime forces and the weaponry that entered the Sweida area of the Druze Mountain in Syria, and that the regime intended to use against the Druze - which was done in contravention of the demilitarization policy they decided on, of preventing the entry of forces and weaponry that endangers Israel in the southern region of Syria," Netanyahu and Katz said in a statement.

"Israel is committed to preventing harm being inflicted on the Druze in Syria, owing to the deep covenant of blood with our Druze citizens in Israel and their historical and familial link to the Druze in Syria. We are acting to prevent the Syrian regime from harming them, and to ensure the demilitarization of the region adjacent to our border with Syria."

A security official stated that an exceptionally large-scale wave of strikes is currently being carried out against Syrian regime forces in the Jabal al-Druze area.

According to the official, the State of Israel views the events as a test of its policy to demilitarize southern Syria and of its commitment to the Druze community.

Israeli Druze have begun protesting in solidarity with the Syrian Druze community, blocking Route 6 in both directions at Elyakim Junction.



Additionally, a short while ago, the IDF began striking military vehicles belonging to Syrian regime forces in the area of As Suwayda in southern Syria.

This follows yesterday evening’s (Monday) identification of Syrian regime convoys, including armored personnel carriers and tanks, moving toward the area of As-Suwayda in southern Syria.

Subsequently, the IDF struck several armored fighting vehicles consisting of tanks, APCs, and MLRS, as well as access roads, in order to disrupt the convoys' arrival to the area.

The IDF continues to monitor the developments, remains ready and prepared for various scenarios.

Despite the attacks on Monday, Syrian regime forces, led by President Al-Julani, took control Tuesday morning of the predominantly Druze city of As-Suwayda in southern Syria.

According to local reports, regime troops opened indiscriminate fire on civilians in the streets, resulting in an unknown number of deaths and injuries. Footage circulating on social media appears to show captured Druze individuals being humiliated by regime forces.

Residents have described widespread home raids, destruction, and the deployment of tanks and armored vehicles throughout the city center.

In response to the assault, Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, released a video urging Druze to resist what he described as a "genocide taking place on Jabal al-Druze." He stated that a previous agreement—imposed by Damascus and international actors to prevent bloodshed—had been violated by Syrian security forces, who attacked civilians despite Druze compliance with the deal.

"This is a day to choose: either we stand together as Syrians and reject this humiliation, or we accept decades more of it," al-Hijri said. He called on Druze "everywhere in the world" to support the people of Suwayda "by any means possible."

Meanwhile, foreign sources reported an Israeli airstrike in the Suwayda region, reportedly carried out in response to the regime's violent actions in the city.

The latest events mark a significant escalation in southern Syria, which has been volatile since July 11, when a Druze merchant was kidnapped. That incident sparked a cycle of retaliatory abductions, armed clashes, and increasing casualties as the Syrian military pushed into Druze areas and met strong resistance.

According to Israeli military sources, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed at least three Syrian regime tanks approaching Druze areas within the past 24 hours, issuing a warning to Damascus against further attacks on civilians.

Druze leaders in Suwayda have declared a state of general mobilization, calling the current conflict “a war for our existence.” The estimated death toll from the recent fighting is between 60 and 100 people, most of them Druze.

The Syrian Commander of Military Police of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Ali al-Hassan, stated the following:

"We have instructed our personnel in the city of Suwayda to begin the deployment of military police and internal security forces. Accordingly, any violations will be immediately followed up."

"The Ministry assures all military units of the need to prevent violations, protect residents, ensure their safe return to their homes, and ensure that military police patrols report any military violations."

"Any individual or group not affiliated with the Ministry of Defense or the Internal Security Forces is prohibited from entering the city of Suwayda, under penalty of liability."

"Groups present in the city that violate these instructions will be punished in accordance with established regulations."

"The Ministry emphasizes the need for military personnel to comply with issued military orders and circulars and to refrain from leaving military concentrations and designated deployment zones."