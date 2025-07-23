Defense Minister Israel Katz held a multi-front security assessment on Tuesday evening with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, senior military officials, and representatives from the Mossad and Shin Bet.

The discussion focused on the current security situation across all fronts in the Middle East.

Katz reaffirmed the IDF’s alignment with government policy and underscored the importance of achieving the war’s primary objectives - foremost among them, the return of all hostages and the defeat of the Hamas terrorist organization.

He addressed the possibility of renewing the campaign against Iran, highlighting the need to preserve gains made during Operation Rising Lion, particularly air superiority. He emphasized the importance of developing an effective enforcement strategy to prevent Iran from restarting its nuclear and missile programs.

Regarding broader regional dynamics, Katz noted that two active fronts remain - Gaza and Yemen - and stated that decisive action is required in both theaters, in line with the established offensive doctrine, as demonstrated in previous actions against Iran, Lebanon, and Syria.

“We are at the closest point to achieving the war’s objectives. Two fronts remain - Gaza and Yemen - and we must act to fully resolve them,” said Katz.

He stressed the strategic importance of Israel maintaining control over key positions and security zones in sectors including Syria and Lebanon, calling them essential to the defense of Israeli communities. He instructed the IDF to prepare accordingly.

On the situation in Judea and Samaria, Katz said that the IDF’s offensive operations in northern Samaria refugee camps are proving effective. He directed the military to maintain its presence in those camps and to prepare for further operations should new terror hubs emerge.