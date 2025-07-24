Member of Knesset Hili Tropper (National Unity) published a personal and disturbing post, in which he conveyed a message he received from an IDF officer who was severely injured during Operation Swords of Iron.

According to him, the officer was physically and verbally attacked by a group of young haredim individuals while on his way to rehabilitation at Beit Halohem.

"At the Bnei Brak junction, on the way to rehabilitate my injured leg and hand, about ten young haredim jumped on my vehicle. They cursed, spat, called me 'Nazi', broke the mirrors", the officer wrote. "I, an injured IDF officer on crutches, with a brace on my hand - can't believe it."

The officer speaks of a year and eight months of suffering, 12 surgeries, and shrapnel in his body, which he endured while fighting for the security of the state. "I did it without hesitation because that's how we were raised. And today - I find myself surrounded by shouts of 'We'll die and not enlist', by violence, by hatred."

In stark words, he points an accusing finger at the haredi leadership, who, according to him, opposes service in the IDF and does not condemn violence. "This doesn't represent all haredim, but when the leadership is silent - some take it to the extreme. We're not asking for thanks, we're asking for a state. One. A state that we're all part of - even when it hurts."

He ends his words with a plea to the leadership: "Do everything to keep what remains of the heart of this place. Lead a change. Lead reconciliation. We will be here, always - but it's time for someone to protect us too."